I’m getting better! Ighalo Fires Warning to Manchester United Opponents Ahead of EPL Restart

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo says the team is close to full match fitness and they are committed to finish on high.

Ighalo, who recently extended his loan spell with the club, scored twice in the 11 aside friendly game that ended 4-4 on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the Premier league restart which has been scheduled for June 17, Ighalo said he wants to continue working hard to help the team go higher.

“I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher,” He told the club website.

“I’m getting better and better every day,” he told the club’s website. “We have been training together the past two weeks now, so it’s getting close to the game. The sharpness is coming, the fitness is coming and everything is going well.

“I can’t wait for the league to start again. I’m really looking forward to it. We’re working hard and I believe we’re going to do great.”

Ighalo is expected to be named in Manchester United squad that take on Tottenham Hotspurs on June 17.