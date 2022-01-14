I’m Enjoying Myself now! Simon Moses aims dig at Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has taken a dig at the former head Coach, Gernot Rohr, saying he enjoys his football now than he ever did in the last two years.
Simon was outstanding in Nigeria’s opening group D match against Egypt, helping the team open up spaces on the right flank and causing the Egyptian defense all sorts of trouble.
Speaking at the presser ahead of Saturday’s match against Sudan, the Nigerian said the new head Coach, Austin Eguavoen allows him a lot of freedom to play.
‘We have a new Coach now with a different mentality and strategy,’ said Simon Moses.
‘He allows me express myself and gives me a lot of freedom to play like I do for my club. It’s my best game in two years for the national team.’
Rohr was sacked last December after five-and-a half years in charge of the team.