I’m Back to my Best! Super Eagles Defender recovers from “injury nightmares”

Former Super Eagles defender, Godfrey Oboabona is set to return to action after experiencing several injury setbacks.

Oboabona, 29, who played a crucial role as Nigeria coasted to her third Africa Cup of Nations title in South Africa had struggled with series of injuries which kept him out of action for a long period.

The former Caykur Rizespor center-back who has had playing stints with Al-Ahli and Gorica, took to social media to hint at his readiness to come back stronger having overcome his injuries.

He Tweeted: I’m back to my best after several injury nightmares. For those who feel retirement is my portion, just wait and watch where God is taking me to. Back and fitter

The former Sunshine Stars captain looks set to complete a move to an undisclosed team during the ongoing January’s transfer window.