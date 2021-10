Central defender Leon Balogun has reaffirmed his full commitment to the Super Eagles cause after the double header against Central Africa Republic.

Balogun was on the receiving end of a social media backlash following his error in the Lagos leg of the tie that the Eagles lost.

However, the 33 year-old hopes his critics have received the perfect response after his first international goal opened the floodgates in the return leg victory in Douala.

The defender concluded by reiterating he never gives less than 100% of the national team, always wearing his heart on his sleeve.