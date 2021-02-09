Ilechukwu Reveals Motivation in Victory over MFM FC

Heartland FC Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu says he wasn’t happy with his side’s performance against MFM FC, but believes there was enough motivation for the team to pick maximum points from the game.

Ilechukwu masterminded Heartland’s 2-1 win over his former club at Agege Township stadium on Sunday.

Emmanuel Adachi scored the opener for Heartland in the 8th minute, before Muyiwa Lawal leveled up four minutes after the restart.

Heartland’s Jimoh Gbadamosi scored six minutes later to hand the Naze Millionaires their first away three points of the campaign.

At his post match presser, Ilechukwu said he wasn’t totally happy with the quality of football played by his side, but

“I’m not happy with the quality of the game, but most important is the three points because we need to fight and come out of relegation zone.”

“So I give kudos to the players for a job well done, because MFM have fantastic team,” He said.

On how he managed to get the best out of the players after a difficult week, Ilechukwu said, “I told the players before the game that I will demote at least four of them if they lose the match.

‘In the past three matches, we go a goal or two goals up and still end up losing, so I told them to keep their concentration for 90 minutes, because MFM are very good side.’