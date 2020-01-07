Ilechukwu relishes Heartland’s Oriental Derby victory

Heartland of Owerri manager, Fidelis Ilechukwu is pleased with his team’s performance in Sunday’s 2-1 win over South-East rivals, Enugu Rangers in one of the NPFL matchday 12 fixtures.

The Naze Millionaires came from a goal down to pick maximum points against Rangers at the Okigwe Stadium.

Traore Issif gave the visitors the lead two minutes after the break while Abiodun Thompson’s strike seven minutes later put Heartland on level terms.

However, substitute Sadiq Abubakar grabbed the winner for the hosts five minutes from time to ease the pressure off the embattled tactician.

Reacting to the victory, Ilechukwu admitted that his boys gave a good account of themselves and deserved all the three points.

“It was a tough game, but that was expected. We played against a continental team, but we gave our best. It was tough, but we deserved the victory.”

“This is what we’ve been working for all this while. We are happy that we won this match, and we will now work harder to get more. I thank the club’s management and the fans for standing by us, and the players for making this possible.”