Ilechukwu could Leave Troubled Heartland FC After just One Season

Heartland coach Fidelis Ilechukwu is reportedly attracting interest from several top NPFL sides.

Ilechukwu only joined the Naze millionaires at the beginning of last season, but reports claim some teams are looking to prise him away from the Club.

A number of Clubs are reportedly monitoring his current situation as the uncertainties around Heartland FC management cast doubts over the Manager’s future at the club.

Ilechukwu is said to be frustrated with Heartland’s inability to pay players and coaches for the past six (6) months.

Meanwhile Ilechukwu’s representatives will not take a hurried decision on his role at the Club despite being owed a backlog of salaries.

“We are very patient and in no rush to making a decision about his [Fidelis Ilechukwu] future. When the time is right, a decision will be made about if he’d continue with Heartland FC or move elsewhere,” a footballlive source confirmed.

“Yes, he still has a valid contract with Heartland FC but their are clauses that if need be we can explore. So, Coach Ilechukwu is in Heartland FC today because he still has a believe in the project the club is offering but the next few weeks will be very decisive.”