Ilechukwu Best NPFL Coach – Bashiru

Former MFM FC player, Bashiru Olawale has hailed Heartland gaffer, Fidelis Ilechukwu has the best in the land.

Olawale made the assertion while speaking to footballlive, and cited that Ilechukwu was more than a gaffer.

“He has a great understanding of the game and is very good at discovering talents,” said the Forward.

Olawale also praised Gbenga Ogunbote, late Solomon Ogbeide and Coach Bala Nkiyu.

The player moved to Lobi Stars from MFM before heading to Nasarawa. He revealed that he left Makurdi because he needed more playing time.