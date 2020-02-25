Ilechuckwu explains how Heartland tame MFM’s attack

Heartland FC coach Fidelis Ilechuckwu is delighted with his side’s draw against MFM FC in one the match day 21 clash at the Agege township stadium on Sunday.

The Naze millionaires held their hosts to a goalless draw and prevent the Lagos State based team to do a double over them for the first time in the league.

In a chat with brila.net, Ilechuckwu said he’s happy with a point and explained how he helped the team to get over the game on hurt.

“I know MFM will come all out to attack, that’s why I decided to switch to defensive formation in the second half of the game” he said.

Fidelis Ilechuckwu enjoyed a successful spell with the Olukoya boys before he left to charge of Heartland this summer .

Fidelis Ilechuckwu however enjoyed a warm reception from the MFM fans who welcomed him back to Lagos after leaving for the Okigwe outfit.