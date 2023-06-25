Ikpeba Tips Remo Stars To Shine Next Season

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Ikpeba believes Remo Stars will perform admirably at next season’s CAF Champions League.
Last season, Remo Stars’ made their CAF Confederation Cup debut, but they were eliminated in the qualification first round.
However, Ikpeba feels that since the disappointment, Daniel Ogunmodede’s team have improved.
“Remo Stars have continued to show the world the quality they have in the team,” Ikpeba stated.
“I’m tipping them to do well in the CAF Champions League next season.