Ikpeba Season’s Goal-record threatened by Osimhen’s Blistering Goalscoring Form

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is just three goals away from equalling a long-standing goal-record held by former Nigerian player, Victor Ikpeba.

Ikpeba scored a total of 16 league goals during the 1997-1998 season at AS Monaco and Osimhen, who has been in good goalscoring form could match that record soon.

Osimhen came even closer to equalling the record in his last game against Olympique Marseille when he scored the opener, but Lille still went on to lose 2-1 in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old scored a superb goal after he was assisted by Jonathan Bamba in the 51st minute to take his tally to 13 goals this season.

Lille take on Toulouse at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Saturday (today) and the Nigerian is in contention to make his 25th league appearances.

The match also offers him a big opportunity to edge even closer to surpassing Ikpeba’s single-season record of 16 goals – the most by a Nigerian in the L igue Un.

With 13 games left to play this season, the likelihood of Osimhen beating the Monaco legend to his record is quite realistic.