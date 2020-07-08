Ikpeba makes Case Bukayo Saka Super Eagles Call up

Former Super Eagles Forward Victor Ikpeba has urged the team’s head Coach Gernot Rohr to extend an invitation to Arsenal’s younger Bukayo Saka.

Ikpeba made the comment on Tuesday after the 18 year-old produced another impressive display for the Gunners in the premier League.

Saka, who recently penned a new long-term deal with Arsenal, took his assist tally to 12 for the season after setting club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the opener against Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

Ikpeba commended the youngster’s performance after game and believes the Winger will be a valuable addition to the Super Eagles.

“Watching the Arsenal Vs Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork have been concluded,” Ikpeba posted on his social media handle.

Saka has played for England at the age grade level, but he’s is yet to make a decision over his international future.

The player is eligible for England and Nigeria because he was born in England to Nigerian parents.