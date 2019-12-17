Ikpeba hit out at Iheanacho for over fair play incident

Super Eagles legend Victor Ikpeba has hit out at Kelechi Iheanacho for failing to the ball out of play for fair play during Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

The in form Striker was caught in the middle of controversy when he failed to give the ball to Norwich City for a restart after an injured player came back to his feet.

Iheanacho instead ran with the ball to try and capitalise on the moment to score before he was hacked down by an angry Norwich City defender.

Iheanacho was criticised by the media after the game for his conduct and Ikpeba believed the player passed on the opportunity to do what was right .

“We all celebrate fair play in football, I think FIFA emphasises on that,” Ikpeba said

”Iheanacho should have been a gentleman, I think it was wrong for him to have continued to play especially after what happened; but Iheanacho is back in form, he is obsessed to score goals now so i can understand,” the former Monaco star added.

Iheanacho was then substituted by Brendan Rodgers munites later.