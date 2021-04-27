Iheanacho’s match-winning goal was “brilliant” – Rodgers

Kelechi Iheanacho scores Leicester's second goal past Patrick van Aanholt and Scott Dann of Crystal Palace during their Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho powered home a fantastic goal to clinch three points for Leicester City in the 2-1 come back win against Crystal Palace and Manager Brendan Rodgers praised the quality of the strike.

Iheanacho assisted Timothy Castagne’s leveler (50′) after Wilfried Zaha out Palace ahead in the opening 12 minutes of the encounter.

 

The Nigerian then smashed home the winner with 10 minutes left if the clock.

 

Jonny Evans picked out the Forward’s run, a poor first touch attempt was followed up with a fine cut back and a sweet finish.

 

“Kelechi’s goal was sheer, sheer quality, his touch to come inside and then to take the shot so early, it  was a brilliant finish,” Rodgers told SkySports after the match.

