Iheanacho’s heroic sends Leicester City through to First FA Cup Semis in 40 years

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his goal scoring form as his brace inspired Leicester City to a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the quarter final of the FA Cup at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Iheanacho capitalised on a sloppy back pass from Fred and dribbled past Dean Henderson before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 24th minute.

Mason Greenwood equalised for the visitors fourteen minutes later after a good work from Paul Pogba and Donny Van Der Beek down the left flank.

Iheanacho turned provider for Leicester City’s second goal, when he set up Belgian Youri Tielemans in the second half.

The forward sealed the win a late header from the far post beating Henderson for the second time in the game.

Iheanacho took his goal contribution to 15 in his 15 starts across all competitions this season (11 goals, 4 assists), eight of which have come in his last four matches (7 goals, 1 assists).

In what was Brendan Rodgers’ 100th game in charge at the club, Leicester City have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1981-82.

The Foxes will take on Southampton in the semi-finals at Wembley.