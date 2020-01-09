Iheanacho’s goal rescues Leicester in Cup Semi-final against Aston Villa

Kelechi Iheanacho had no cape on, but was the hero for Leicester City as his goal helped the Foxes secure a 1-1 first-leg draw against Aston Villa in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Iheanacho came off the bench in the 69th minutes and scored five minutes later with a Jamie Vardy assist, to cancel out Frederic Guilbert’s 28th minute opener.

The Nigerian was rated as Leicester best performer on the night.

He has also been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against Aston Villa (5 goals, 2 assists) – more than any other opponent in his professional club career.

Leicester will be hoping to reach their first cup final in two decades, if they can get a win in the second-leg at Villa Park.