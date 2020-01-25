Iheanacho’s Goal fires Leicester City into FA Cup Fifth Round

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 10th FA Cup goal and the first in his first appearance in the competition this season for Leicester as they beat Brentford in the 4th round on Saturday.

Iheanacho scored the only goal and in the fourth minute as the Foxes booked their spot in the fifth round.

9 – Kelechi Iheanacho has scored nine goals in his nine FA Cup starts (5 goals for Leicester & 4 for Manchester City). Magician. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qvPrPArnjP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2020

Leicester are four times runners-up in the competition, but have not reached the final since the 1968-69 season, so the Nigerian’s goal was a delight for the traveling fans as their side took the lead at Griffin Park.

The Striker was set up for what proved the winner by right back James Justin after a fine pass from the midfield Dennis Praet picked his run down the flank.

Iheanacho would later be replaced after 68 minutes, but his performance on the day was enough to earn him the fans’ vote for Man of the Match.

He polled 42.9 percent of the votes, beating Christian Fuchs (28.2) and Praet (23.2).

With 43 per cent of the vote, @67Kelechi is your @eToro Man of the Match from #BreLei! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9w4WOgxvNv — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 25, 2020

The forward has now scored six goals in the FA Cup for Leicester City – in three seasons – affirming his moniker as a Cup Merchant.

So far, the Young Striker has taken his goal tally to seven in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi was not called up for the matchday squad, despite featuring in the Premier League victory over West Ham.

Ndidi returned from a three week injury layoff, where he needed surgery on an injured knee.

The midfielder missed three matches in the process.

Previously, he had missed only two games this season in all competitions.