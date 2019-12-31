Iheanacho vows to continue his good form for Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho is happy to rediscover his form again after scoring for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over West Ham .

The Nigerian has now involved in five goals for the Foxes this season with three goals and two assists from five league games .

The player however said he’s happy with his involvement with the team and happy to end the year with a goal.

“It came like a surprise! The cross was good from JJ (James Justin) and Ayoze [Pérez] kept it in and I was at the right place at the right time to head it in, so I’m happy.”

“It’s always a good feeling to get a goal in the team. So, as a striker, you always want to get a goal and I’m not playing too much, so you have to keep your mentality up there, so you need to keep going”.

The added that he will keep working hard he will continue working hard to cement his place in the team.

“Whenever you get a chance, you take it, so I just need to keep my head up, keeping working hard every day, so if I get my chance, I’ll take it.

“I’ll keep going as a professional, so I just have to keep going”. He concluded