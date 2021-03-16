Iheanacho thumbs up Brendan Rodgers’ Strategy against Sheffield United

Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers (C) congratulates striker Kelechi Iheanacho (L) at the end of the game during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho says playing with Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez against Sheffield United helped him find much space and freedom to operate.

Iheanacho became the hero when he scored three of five goals scored by the Foxes against the Blades at the King Power stadium on Sunday.

 

The Striker was deployed behind Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez by Brendan Rodgers and the tactics paid off for City.

 

Speaking to Leicestershire Iheanacho thumbs up coach Brenda Rodgers decision to play three of them from the start.

 

“That’s what happens when three strikers play in the same game,” Iheanacho said.

 

“It wasn’t really coming in the first half, we got a few chances and then got the goal, but in the second half it opened up for us and we were all over them, we pressed them, we got the ball, and we put the ball in the net, so it was a really lovely Sunday for us.”

