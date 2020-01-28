Iheanacho targets more records in Leicester’s League Cup tie against Aston Villa

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho will be gunning for another cup record when his team face Aston Villa in today’s semifinal Carabao Cup second leg clash at Villa Park.

The former Nigeria youth international entered into the FA Cup history books over the weekend, becoming the first Nigerian to hit double figures in the competition with his 10th goal in 13 appearances in the competition.

Against the Villans, the forward will be hoping to score his fourth League Cup goal of the season in his fourth appearance and in the process become the highest scoring Nigerian in the history of the competition.

Iheanacho has seven goals in 13 appearances in the competition so far, same as former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni who played a game more.

Iheanacho will also hope to score thrice against the same team in a single season after hitting the back of the net when the two sides met in the first leg of the competition about a fortnight ago and in a 4-1 win at Villa Park last December in a Premier League game.

The Nigerian has now scored five goals against Aston Villa, the highest he has scored against any team in England following his hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-0 win in a FA Cup game in January 2016 at Villa Park.