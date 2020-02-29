Iheanacho Rues Goal Cancelled by VAR in Leicester Defeat to Norwich

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed disappointment with his side’s failure to pick up maximum points against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Friday night.

Iheanacho was handed a starter’s shirt in the absence of injured Jamie Vardy on the night but his effort could not save his side from recording their eight loss of the campaign.

He played for the entire duration of the match and had a goal chalked off for handball by the Video Assistant Referee in the 49th minute.

English full-back Jamal Lewis netted the winner for the Canaries as Brendan Rodgers’ men remain winless in their last four games.

In spite of the defeat the Foxes maintain their third spot on the log with 50 points from 28 games and are just six points above fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more.

Reacting to the game, Iheanacho said it was a disappointing evening for he and his teammates but insisted they would work harder in their subsequent games.

“It was a disappointing evening for us, we shouldn’t have lost this game but unfortunately it happens,”Iheanacho said after the game.

“We need to work harder and concentrate on our next game and see if we can get the point and the win.”

When asked about his opinion on the disallowed goal, the 23-year-old said:

“Obviously I was concentrating on the ball, I haven’t watched the replay yet but I feel it hit his shoulder and it (the ball) didn’t touch my hand.”

“As I said I haven’t watched the replay. If that’s the rule, then that’s the rule. I didn’t feel it touched my hand. Obviously if that’s the rule then you do nothing about it.”

The Super Eagles star who has now recorded seven goals for the King Power outfit across all competitions so far, will hope to keep his place in Brendan Rodgers’ team when they take on Birmingham City in an FA Cup fifth round tie on March 4th