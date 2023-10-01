Iheanacho Perfect from the Spot in Rampant Leicester Win

Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the goalscorers as Leicester City easily dispatched Blackburn 4-1 in a Championship match, on Sunday.
Iheanacho came off the bench in the second half for Jamie Vardy (76′) and six minutes later he scored from the penalty spot.
The Nigerian has made nine appearances this season, and has a three-goal contribution (2goals and 1assist).
On the day, Leicester City were fastest off the block when Wout Faes opened the floodgates of goals in minute four.
Although the hosts responded almost instantly, Sammie Szmodics leveled (9′), the Foxes were back in the lead through Jamie Vardy (28′) and he was set up for the goal by Wilfred Ndidi.
In the second half, both teams struggled to find the back of the net until the 82nd minute when the visitors were presented with an opportunity from the spot.
Kelechi Iheanacho stepped forward and dispatched the kick perfectly. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wrapped up the scoring in the 88th minute.