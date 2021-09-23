Iheanacho on target in Leicester City’s win against Millwall, Foxes next face Brighton

Kelechi Iheanacho scored one and was involved in another goal as Leicester City defeated Millwall 2-0 in the League Cup third round match, Wednesday.
Iheanacho found the back of the net with two minutes of regular time left on the clock, blasting the ball into the roof of the net to double Leicester’s lead.
His initial effort on target was saved by the goalkeeper, but the ball fell kindly for Ademola Lookman, who gladly tucked it away (50′), to quite the crowd inside the Den.
Speaking with LCFC TV, assistant manager Chris Davies praised Iheanacho’s technique for the goal, but even more the build up which also involved Wilfred Ndidi.
“It was good power from him and I think the power is what beat the ‘keeper in the end because he didn’t actually dive,” Davies explained.
“That was a longer counter-attack, a good ball from Wilfred Ndidi, a great run, and Patson Daka makes a good supporting run, which leaves one vs. one.
“He managed to get inside on his left foot and he’s got a lot of quality from that position.”