Iheanacho on target but Manchester City Proves too Good for Struggling Leicester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It was always going to be a mismatch when Leicester City paid a visit to the Etihad, the Foxes have been in terrible form lately, losing eight of their last nine games, while the Champions were on a nine-game winning streak.

The contrast in quality was all too obvious as Manchester City carved Leicester City opened and got the first goal within the opening 5 minutes through John Stones, before Erling Haaland took over the show.

The Norwegian got his first from the spot after Wilfred Ndidi handled the ball inside the box. Haaland’s second was assisted by Kevin De Bruyne, with the youngster finishing right inside the box.

By the 30th minute, Manchester City were home and dry, 3-0, in the encounter, but Leicester got a goal to make the scoreline respectable.

Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench at the start of the second half,.and he was at the right place at the right time to pull one back for the visitors.

Although just a consolation, Iheanacho’s goal contribution in the PL has now reached eight, (4 goals 4 assists).

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi started in the middle of the park and had a busy outing having to break play, he made 2 interceptions, 2 clearances and completed 89% of his passes.

Leicester are currently in the relegation battle and must start getting results if they hope to continue playing in the Premier League next season.

