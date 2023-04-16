Iheanacho on target but Manchester City Proves too Good for Struggling Leicester City

It was always going to be a mismatch when Leicester City paid a visit to the Etihad, the Foxes have been in terrible form lately, losing eight of their last nine games, while the Champions were on a nine-game winning streak.
The contrast in quality was all too obvious as Manchester City carved Leicester City opened and got the first goal within the opening 5 minutes through John Stones, before Erling Haaland took over the show.
The Norwegian got his first from the spot after Wilfred Ndidi handled the ball inside the box. Haaland’s second was assisted by Kevin De Bruyne, with the youngster finishing right inside the box.
ERLING HAALAND TIES MO SALAH’S RECORD FOR MOST PL GOALS IN A 38-GAME SEASON (32) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dTyxNG4jTF
