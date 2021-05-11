Iheanacho on a Mission Against Manchester United

Kelechi Iheanacho will return to action, Tuesday, with Leicester City hoping to find the back of the net and continue on his purple patch in the PL match against Manchester United.

Iheanacho scored at the weekend, but Leicester suffered a shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United at the King Power stadium.

The 24 year-old’s 87th minute strike only proved to be a consolation for the Foxes, who had gone four goals down in 73 minutes.

Iheanacho has 11 goals in 22 appearances for the UEFA Champions League qualification chasers.

Leicester will face Manchester United at Old Trafford, the latter’s UCL spot is already confirmed, but could dent the chances of Brendan Rodgers’ side with a win.

