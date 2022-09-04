Iheanacho off the mark with Season’s opening goal

Kelechi Iheanacho got his first Premier League start this season and marked the occasion with a goal.
Iheanacho tapped home from a Patson Daka cross with just 52 seconds gone after kick off against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
🦊 – Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal after 52 seconds is Leicester City’s 1st goal in the opening minute of a top flight AWAY game since 17 May 1969, when David Nish scored the opening goal in a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. #BHALEI #lcfc
— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 4, 2022
The goal gets him off the mark this season and is the Forward’s first in 183 minutes, his last PL goal came last season in Leicester’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.
So far this season, the 25 year-old has made five appearances across the PL and EFL Cup.