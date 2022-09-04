Iheanacho off the mark with Season’s opening goal

Kelechi Iheanacho scores his first goal of the season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho got his first Premier League start this season and marked the occasion with a goal.

Iheanacho tapped home from a Patson Daka cross with just 52 seconds gone after kick off against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The goal gets him off the mark this season and is the Forward’s first in 183 minutes, his last PL goal came last season in Leicester’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.

So far this season, the 25 year-old has made five appearances across the PL and EFL Cup.

 

 

Last season he scored only four times in the Premier League and made 26 appearances.

