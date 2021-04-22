Iheanacho nets in 3-0 win over West Brom, Surpasses his Season’s highest PL Goal tally

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 9th Premier League goal of the season in the 3-0 win over relegation battling West Brom, Thursday, at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the home side’s third goal to build a massive lead in the first half after Jamie Vardy (23′) and Johnny Evans (26′) had found the back of the net.

Kelechi Ịheanachọ’s game by numbers vs West Brom: 83 touches

8 shots (most)

7 touches in opp. box (most)

7 duels won

4 take-ons (most)

3 shots on target (most)

2 tackles

1 goal Another game and another goal. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XGrsa3XWLx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 22, 2021

The 24 year-old Nigerian continued his impressive goal scoring form and has now surpassed his highest tally for a league season.

He netted 8 PL goals in the 2015-16 season with Manchester City, his first full season with the senior team.

So far this term, the Forward has scored one more and in 19 appearances for Leicester.

It is also the most he has scored in a single season since joining the Foxes. He also has 16 goals in all competitions.