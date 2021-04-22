Iheanacho nets in 3-0 win over West Brom, Surpasses his Season’s highest PL Goal tally

By
Adebanjo
-
0
72
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates after scoring Leicester's third goal during the EPL match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at King Power Stadium. (Photo by Tim Keeton / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his 9th Premier League goal of the season in the 3-0 win over relegation battling West Brom, Thursday, at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the home side’s third goal to build a massive lead in the first half after Jamie Vardy (23′) and Johnny Evans (26′) had found the back of the net.

The 24 year-old Nigerian continued his impressive goal scoring form and has now surpassed his highest tally for a league season.

 

He netted 8 PL goals in the 2015-16 season with Manchester City, his first full season with the senior team.

 

So far this term, the Forward has scored one more and in 19 appearances for Leicester.

 

It is also the most he has scored in a single season since joining the Foxes. He also has 16 goals in all competitions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here