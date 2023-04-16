Iheanacho nets Consolation, his 75th club goal, as Man City tame Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho toiled in vain yesterday as the relegation-threatened Leicester City, in the Premier League, failed to benefit from his consolation goal against Manchester City in the 3-1 win.
The Nigerian striker, who made his English Premier League debut at the Etihad Stadium, made his 24th appearance this year – He has four goals and four assists.
Deep into the 75th minute, the Nigerian forward netted a consolation goal, but could have scored from two other chances as Leicester seemed to come alive in the closing 10 minutes of the match.
Kelechi Iheanacho has now scored 75 club goals in his career.
