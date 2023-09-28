AFCON 2019Players Abroad Iheanacho, Ndidi Out of EFL Cup By Adebanjo - September 28, 2023 0 52 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konate (L) fights for the ball with Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho during the English League Cup third round match at Anfield. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) Leicester City have been eliminated from the EFL Cup following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, on Wednesday. The Foxes faced an uphill task against the Reds in the third round clash of the competition, but started on a bright note. Kaycee McAteer put Leicester ahead inside three minutes of the encounter, stunning the Anfield faithfuls. Kelechi Iheanacho was handed a starter’s spot by Enzo Maresca and the Nigerian had a few chances to make a difference in the game, but couldn’t. The Championship side went into the break buoyed by their gallant display, though Liverpool had been unlucky in the final third. However, their fortunes would change after the restart and Cody Gakpo needed just three minutes after the restart to level matters. Maresca then made a tactical change, bringing on Wilfred Ndidi for Chelsea loanee, Cesare Casadei in the 57th minute. Dominik Szoboszlai (70′) and Diogo Jota (89′) completed the turnaround and sealed a fourth round ticket for the Reds.