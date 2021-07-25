Iheanacho misses kick in Leicester City’s Penalty Shoot-out defeat to Burton

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were both second half substitutes in Leicester City’s first pre-season game.

The Foxes played away at Burton Albion’s home ground, the Pirelli Stadium, on Saturday in a game that ultimately ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes.

Both Ndidi and Iheanacho were among 11 players introduced by Brendan Rodgers for the concluding half of the exhibition game.

Leicester’s summer signing 22 year-old Zambian forward Patson Daka featured in the friendly for his first game with the club.

After regulation time the winner was decided on penalties and the Nigerian Forward was one of three Leicester City players who failed to convert their kicks, as Burton went on to win 3-1 in the shoot outs.

The Foxes will return to action in pre-season on July 28 when they travel to Adams Park Stadium to face Wycombe.