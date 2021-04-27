Iheanacho Man of the Match performance guides Leicester to victory over Palace

Kelechi Iheanacho provided an assist and scored the winner as Leicester City fought from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Iheanacho took his League goal tally to 10 in 20 appearances, when he scored a 80th minute winner.

The Forward had set up Timothy Castagne (50′), who levelled for the Foxes after Wilfried Zaha fired the visitors ahead early in the first half.

Leicester City have now cut the gap with second placed Manchester United to five points, boosting their chance of a spot in the UEFA Champions League with five round of games left to play.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, “Kelechi is a talented player. Over the last few months he’s been absolutely incredible. It wasn’t just his goal tonight but his work rate, he wants to press the game. He has no ego whatsoever and he works so hard.”