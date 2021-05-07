Iheanacho, Lingard and Greenwood nominated for Premier League POTM

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the Premier League player of the Month for April.

Iheanacho played 432 minutes in five league appearances, scoring 4 goals and contributed 2 assists last month.

The Leicester City Forward, who won the March edition of the award, will vie for the award with seven others including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and West Ham’s Jesse Lingard.

On Friday, the Premier League tweeted the nominees for the award:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Stuart Dallas (Leeds), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) and Jesse Lingard (West Ham).

Also, Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) and Chris Wood (Burnley) make up the 8 players listed.

The Player of the Month winner will be announced next week.