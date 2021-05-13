Iheanacho keen to Improve on current form for Leicester City

Leicester City Forward Kelechi Iheanacho is confident his game will continue to grow after enduring a difficult period at the club since joining in 2017.

After he was deemed surplus to requirement at Manchester City, Iheanacho joined the Foxes in a five-year deal worth £25 million.

However, he found himself playing catch-up due to several disappointing performances, which prompted scrutiny on his value to Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

But he finally looks to be repaying his manager’s faith. This campaign, the Nigerian has netted 18 goals in 36 appearances.

His goals have been crucial for the Foxes, and he got them to the final of the FA Cup.

The forward is in contention for the Premier League Player of the Month for April. He won the award in March.