Iheanacho Joins FC Midtjylland on a Five-Year Contract

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
238
Stanley Iheanacho, FC Midtjylland
Stanley Iheanacho has signed a professional contract with FC Midtjylland.

FC Midtjylland have recently confirmed the acquisition of Stanley Iheanacho, a talented Nigerian forward.

Iheanacho, a former Nigeria under-17 international signed a five-year contract with the Danish Superliga club.

 

As he embarks on his journey with Midtjylland, the forward will initially join the under-19 side.

Excited about his new venture, he expressed his delight during an interview on the club’s official website.

“I’m really happy, and it’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,”  the Player said.

“It has been a hard fight to get here, so to be standing here now means a lot to me.”

He represented Nigeria at the WAFU B U-17 Championship held in Togo in 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here