Players Abroad Iheanacho Joins FC Midtjylland on a Five-Year Contract By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - July 10, 2023 0 246 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Stanley Iheanacho has signed a professional contract with FC Midtjylland. FC Midtjylland have recently confirmed the acquisition of Stanley Iheanacho, a talented Nigerian forward. Iheanacho, a former Nigeria under-17 international signed a five-year contract with the Danish Superliga club. As he embarks on his journey with Midtjylland, the forward will initially join the under-19 side. Excited about his new venture, he expressed his delight during an interview on the club’s official website. “I’m really happy, and it’s something I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” the Player said. “It has been a hard fight to get here, so to be standing here now means a lot to me.” He represented Nigeria at the WAFU B U-17 Championship held in Togo in 2021.