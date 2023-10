President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, second Vice President, Shehu Dikko and General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi were yesterday at the...

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr has dropped Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho and Rotherham United Midfielder Semi Ajayi from the squad for the 2019African Cup of Nations in Egypt. Iheanacho endured a...