Iheanacho helps defeat Man United to Crown Manchester City PL Champions

Leicester City started on the front foot against Manchester United and finished well to snatch an important 2-1 road win to boost their top four finish and also help decide the PL title race.

The Foxes went ahead as early as the 10th minute through Luke Thomas, but the lead lasted just five minutes as Manchester United pulled level.

Mason Greenwood scored his Seventh league goal of the season, in continuance of what has been a great season for youngster.

Before kick off, Leicester Manager would have pinned his side’s hopes of getting goals to the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho or the veteran Jamie Vardy, but the match was decided differently.

A second half goal from a powerful header off Caglar Soyuncu proved the death knell.

The game petered out, though not without Man United biting and scratching, with Ole bringing on Edison Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to salvage something.

However the visitor’s defended resolutely, Wilfred Ndidi putting in an impressive shift. The Nigerian midfielder had the most ball recoveries (14), won the most duels (10), dominated in tackles (6) and also interceptions (4).

Leicester’s victory sent them back to third on the PL table, four points behind Man United, but just two more than fourth placed Chelsea.

The outcome of Tuesday’s game also means Manchester City, have become the 2020-21 PL champions.

With just three rounds of matches left, the 10 points difference between then and Cross town rivals, United is unassailable.