Iheanacho Gifts Young Leicester Fan Shirt after FA Cup Win over Brentford

From the brink of irrelevance Kelechi Iheanacho has managed to turn his season around at Leicester City, winning the confidence of the Manager and also putting smiles on the fans faces.

In the early days of the season Brendan Rodgers didn’t see Iheanacho fit enough to make the matchday squad in the Premier League.

The Nigerian was quickly relegated from a first team player under Claude Puel to a squad role by Rodgers and will only be selected for the League Cup besides his bench role in the league.

A consistent run of goal scoring performances in the League Cup helped the Young forward find his confidence and make a case for his return to Rodgers’ plans.

Since then he has started four premier league matches in 9 appearances and scored three times.

His biggest impact this season though have come in the Cup competitions for Leicester City.

He has a perfect record in the League and FA Cups, registering four goals in four League cup appearances and one in one the FA Cup.

In the fourth round of the FA Cup, his first appearance this season, Iheanacho scored a 4th minute goal against Brentford and it proved the winner.

During the game at Griffin Park, a Young Leicester fan held up a cardboard asking the Nigerian for his shirt.

The pair had met in the past and took a picture together, which the kid attached as a reminder to the player.

“He’s magic… Kelechi Iheanacho PLEASE MAY I HAVE YOUR SHIRT ? 14 KELECHI JOSEP,” the appeal read.

The forward played only 68 minutes against Brentford before he was recalled for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Apparently, he obliged the kid, who was visibly excited with his hero’s gesture.

The revitalized Iheanacho could also make a return to the National team again for the first time in over a year.

His last appearance for Nigeria came in November of 2018 in a cameo appearance against Uganda in an international friendly.

Iheanacho was one of the biggest omissions from Nigeria head Coach, Gernot Rohr’s squad for the AFCON 2019 campaign. He has also missed subsequent games including the friendly against Brazil and the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

The forward has been one of the most consistent Super Eagles players in Europe since the turn of the year and will be in contention for World Cup and Nations Cup qualifiers.