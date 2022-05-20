Iheanacho finds Chelsea hard to crack

Kelechi Iheanacho returned to the starting line up for Leicester on Thursday night in the trip to Stamford Bridge after missing the trip to Vicarage Road.
Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were both dropped to the bench against Watford and Manager Brendan Rodgers had no need for either as the Foxes smashed their hosts 5-1.
But in the latest Premier League fixture the 25 year-old Nigeria was picked to pair Jamie Vardy in attack.
The Nigerian has just four PL goals in this season, three of them against two top four teams, but uncharacteristically he didn’t impress against Chelsea.
He registered a single shot and 1 aerial duel in 63 minutes on the pitch.
Thursday encounter ended in a share of the spoils, Marcos Alonso (35′) cancelling out James Maddison’s 6th minute opener.
“They applied themselves exceptionally well, it was a decent performance all round. Everyone played their part; you have to be properly on your game against Chelsea.” – Matt Elliott 💬 pic.twitter.com/mhY2rDDwUW
— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 19, 2022