Iheanacho Falls With Leicester against a Resurgent Chelsea

Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for 76 minutes in Leicester City’s 1-3 loss to Chelsea in their premier league match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Chelsea maintained their winning, which saw them pick victories against Leeds United in the PL and Borussia Dortmund during the week in the UEFA Champions League.
Ben Chilwell scored against his former team, giving Chelsea the lead 11minutes into the game as he volleyed home from Danny Wards’ near post.
But, the hosts responded, as Patson Daka restored parity with an equally fine strike beating Kepa Arrizabalaga from range.
Before the break, Kai Havertz restored Chelsea’s lead with a lovely dink over Ward off a clever ball over the top from Enzo Fernandez.
Mateo Kovacic wrapped up the goals, off an assist from Mykhailo Mudryk, as the only goal in the second half.
But it wasn’t the end of the drama at the King Power Stadium, with three minutes of the regular time left to play, Wout Faes was shown a second yellow and given his marching order.
Although Leicester City finished the game with 10 men, the kept Chelsea from increasing their goals tally.
The Foxes lost the game and as a result have been condemned to 16th position on the log, just one point above the relegation zone.
However, this could change if West Ham win their game against Aston Villa, it means Hammers would move to 15th on the standings, thereby leaving Everton and Leicester City 16th and 17th respectively.
Next up for the Foxes is a trip to London, where they’ll face Brentford.