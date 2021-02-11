Iheanacho delivers FA Cup quarter-final ticket for Leicester, Inches close to Drogba’s Record

Kelechi Iheanacho’s header in additional time was enough to send Leicester City through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in a 1-0 win over Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Iheanacho, who was a second half substitute replaced fit-again Striker Jamie Vardy just past the hour mark with the sides struggling in front of goal.

The solitary strike, a header from inside the box broke the deadlock with 16 seconds left of the four additional minutes in the game.

Iheanacho has now scored in all but one season (2018-19) of the FA Cup, but brings his tally to 11 in his sixth season in England.

The Nigerian is now second behind Didier Drogba for the most FA Cup goals by an African.

Drogba netted 12 goals in his 9 seasons in England at Chelsea. The Ivorian made 29 appearances in the competition to reach his goal tally.

Meanwhile Iheanacho, a former Manchester City player, has made just 17 appearances in the competition.

Another Ivorian, Francois Zoko played for 4 different club sides to reach 11 goals in 9 seasons and 27 FA Cup appearances.

Draw for the quarter-final will hold Thursday to determine Leicester’s next opponent and the Nigeria International gave his take.

Speaking in the post match presser, Iheanacho said, “Hopefully, an easy team so we can go all the way to win.”

Through to the last 8 are the two Manchester clubs, City and United. Also, Everton, Sheffield United and Bournemouth have already punched their tickets.

At least one more Premier League club will join the bracket, while Chelsea travel away to Championship side Barnsley.