Iheanacho Delighted with Goal in Leicester Win over West Ham

Tunde Williams
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester celebrates after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at London Stadium on December 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted to score in Leicester’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United in a Premier League clash at the London stadium on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was handed his third start and fourth league appearance against the Hammers and he put on a good showing.

 

Iheanacho headed home Ayoze Perez’s cross to put the visitors ahead on the 40th minute while Pablo Fornals leveled for West Ham on the stroke of half time.

 

Demarai Gray restored the lead for the Foxes eleven minutes after the restart to ensure they return to winning ways.

 

The Super Eagles striker took to social media to express his delight after the game :

 

Another goal, three points, great performance happy for my bro Demarai. Leicester City fans was magic.

 

The 23 year-old has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Leicester (3 goals, 2 assists), as many as his previous 31 for the club.

