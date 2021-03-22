Iheanacho Continues FA Cup Heroics, Osimhen Frustrated in Rome and More

Kelechi Iheanacho is confident he’ll continue to improve his goalscoring form after another impressive display for Leicester at the weekend.

Iheanacho’s double (24′, 78′) guided the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in a FA Cup quarter-final tie at the King Power Stadium.

He has now reached 13 goals in the competition, the most by an African player, passing Didier Drogba (12) and Francois Zoko (11).

Simy Nwankwo scores Again, but Crotone lose Again

Simy Nwankwo scored a first half penalty and took his Serie A goal tally this season to 13, but Crotone suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Bologna on Saturday.

The Forward extended his goalscoring streak to four successive games, netting six times in total.

However, his goals have done little to give Crotone succor in the relegation survival.

His goals have won only seven points all campaign for Rossoblu.

Crotone capitulated in the second half of the fixture on Saturday, conceding two goals in Eight minutes before the visitors grabbed a late winner six minutes from time.

Nantes 1-1 FC Lorient : Moses vs Moffi ends in draw

In the Ligue Un, Moses Simon and Terem Moffi faced off at the Weekend, Nantes hosting FC Lorient at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

But it was honours even in the relegation scrap, the sides settling for a 1-1 result.

The hosts scored inside the opening two minutes of the encounter through Randal Kolo Muani and it seemed like they could see the game through.

However, FC Lorient left it late, grabbing a late equalizer, three minutes from time. Armand Lauriente with the strike that earned the visitors a point and lifted them out of the red.

While Simon lasted 76 minutes, Terem got 89 minutes of game time in what was his 24th league appearance.

Quite Night for Osimhen in Napoli 2-0 win over AS Roma

Napoli defeated AS Roma 2-0 at the Stade Olimpico in a late Serie A fixture on Sunday, but Victor Osimhen fired blank.

Osimhen, who came off the bench in the second half, replaced Dries Mertens. The 33 year-old Belgian’s first half brace proved to be enough for all three points.

Napoli extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games, with three consecutive wins.