Iheanacho and Ndidi write new Leicester History

Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi both found the back of the net as Leicester City secured a convincing 2-0 triumph over third-tier Burton Albion, in the first round one of the EFL Cup at the Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.
This marked a significant milestone as it was the first time the pair would score and assist each other in a game for Leicester City.
In the early moments of the match, Iheanacho brilliantly seized the initiative, converting a close-range finish just six minutes into the game after he was found by Marc Albrighton.
As the halftime whistle approached, Iheanacho then turned provider as he took the ball down the left flank before laying it on a plate for Ndidi to score the Foxes’ second goal.