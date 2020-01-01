Iheanacho and Ndidi begin New Year with a win, as Leicester City cruise past Newcastle

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
103
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on January 1, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho couldn’t hope for a better start into the new year as they helped Leicester City to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Saint James park.

Iheanacho was handed the chance to lead the attack in the absence of Jamie Vardy, while Ndidi started in front of the back four in 4-1-4-1 formation.

 

Leicester took the lead six minutes after half hour mark through former Newcastle United man Ayoze Perez.

 

In form James Maddison added the second three minutes later as Leicester went into the break with a comfortable lead.

 

Iheanacho was then replaced in the 62nd minute by Demarai Gray.

 

Hamza Choudhury then completed the rout with three minutes left into stoppage time.

 

Leicester remain second on the log, behind Liverpool and ahead of Manchester City in the PL title race.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here