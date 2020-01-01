Iheanacho and Ndidi begin New Year with a win, as Leicester City cruise past Newcastle

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho couldn’t hope for a better start into the new year as they helped Leicester City to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Saint James park.

Iheanacho was handed the chance to lead the attack in the absence of Jamie Vardy, while Ndidi started in front of the back four in 4-1-4-1 formation.

Leicester took the lead six minutes after half hour mark through former Newcastle United man Ayoze Perez.

In form James Maddison added the second three minutes later as Leicester went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Iheanacho was then replaced in the 62nd minute by Demarai Gray.

Hamza Choudhury then completed the rout with three minutes left into stoppage time.

Leicester remain second on the log, behind Liverpool and ahead of Manchester City in the PL title race.