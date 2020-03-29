Ighalo’s Stunning Strike in Europa League wins Goal of the Month

Former Super Eagles of Nigerian’s hitman Odion Ighalo has scoped his first award with Manchester United after his goal against LASK was voted goal of the month by the Club fans.

Ighalo hit the headline earlier this month in UEFA Europa league game against the Austrian league leaders when he put Manchester United ahead with a wonderful left footed strike.

The on loan star received a pass from fellow Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes and juggled the ball with both feet before he riffled it past the goalkeeper on the memorable night.

The English giants took to their official twitter handle to announce Ighalo’s strike as the best goal for the Month of March.

“What a start to life in a red shirt this man has had ❤️

@IghaloJude’s stunner v LASK is our Goal of the Month for March! 🌟” the club tweeted.

What a start to life in a red shirt this man has had ❤️@IghaloJude’s stunner v LASK is our Goal of the Month for March! 🌟#MUFC pic.twitter.com/D0hqLMpaYi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2020

Ighalo has been a revelation at Old Trafford since arriving from Shanghai Shenhua back in January.

The Nigerian has scored four goals for the club in his last three appearances before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ighalo was also nominated the club’s player of the month award, but narrowly missed out to Bruno Fernandes.