Ighalo welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Hilal

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ighalo said Ronaldo will bring the spotlight on the Saudi Arabia Pro League and also for Al Hilal.
Last season’s top scorer, Ighalo, is not disturbed by reports suggesting he will have to battle for a spot with Portuguese.
According to transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Ronaldo was presented with a deal worth over 200 million Euros till 2025.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely ambitious, and I think he will want to play in a Champions League team and end his career well, but you never can say,” Ighalo stated.
“He has the decision to make. I wish him all the best in that decision, and hopefully, he does come to Saudi Arabia.