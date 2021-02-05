Ighalo shunned EPL Stay, Qatar for Al-Shabab

Odion Ighalo says he turned down offers from Two Premier league and MLS clubs, before signing for Al-Shabab FC.

Ighalo joined the Saudi Arabian outfit on two-and-half-year deal from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua after seeing out his loan spell with Manchester United.

The Forward revealed to brila.net that he was approached by Clubs from England, Turkey, Qatar and MLS, but he decided to team up with Al-Shabab because they made the right offer.

“I got offers from three clubs in Turkey, in the MLS, two from the Premier League and even Qatar. But not all of them made solid offers. I had to look out for myself and Al-Shabab offered us the best deal,” He told brila.net.

The former Watford man was unveiled by Al-Shabab FC on Thursday and was handed jersey number 89.

Ighalo said he decided to pick number 89, because his favorite number 9 and 25 had been issued to other players .

“The club had issued the numbers 9 and 25 already and I was asked if they should be re-issued. I said no and told them I’ll take another number after my first season. I opted for 89 because it’s my birth year.” He told brila.net.

The former Nigerian international scored five goals in 23 appearances for Manchester United during a one-year loan spell.