Ighalo scores Again, Al Hilal offers Ronaldo deal to partner Nigerian

Odion Ighalo was on target in Al Hilal Pro League fixture victory against Al Fayha on Wednesday night.
Ighalo scored his side’s second goal in the 2-0 home win at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
The 33-year-old sealed the three points in the 86th minute, after connecting with a pass from Saudi Arabian full back Saud Abdulhamid.
Malian forward Moussa Marega gave Al-Hilal an inevitable lead in the 69th minute of the encounter.
Ighalo now has two goals and one assist in two league games for Champions Al Hilal.
Meanwhile, Al Fayha didn’t featured their new signing Anthony Nwakaeme in the game.
Nwakaeme, signed for the club last Saturday and the trip to Al Hilal came too soon for him.
